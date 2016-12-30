- ITV Report
Funeral held for lorry driver killed in Berlin Christmas market attack
The funeral for the lorry driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack has taken place in his home country of Poland.
Lukasz Urban was found shot and stabbed to death on the passenger seat of the lorry used in the attack which left 12 people dead and dozens more injured.
The 37-year-old driver had arrived in Berlin on the morning of the attack whereupon he was told to delay his delivery until Tuesday morning.
Mr Urban spoke briefly to his wife by phone around 3pm local time on the day of the attack while she was working, and when Mrs Urban called her husband back at 4pm he did not answer his phone.
The attack outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church took place at 8pm.
Mr Urban's funeral took place in Banie in north-western Poland.