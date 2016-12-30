Hillsborough campaigner Professor Phil Scraton turns down New Year's Honour

A leading Hillsborough campaigner who wrote what is regarded as the definitive account of the disaster has turned down an OBE in the Queen's New Years Honours list.

Professor Phil Scraton, who led the Hillsborough Independent Panel's research team, rejected the honour in protest "at those who remained unresponsive" to efforts for truth and justice after the tragedy.

The academic, who led the Hillsborough Independent Panel's research team, was one of the campaigners given the freedom of the city of Liverpool in September for his work.