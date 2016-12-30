Advertisement

Hillsborough campaigner Professor Phil Scraton turns down New Year's Honour

Prof Scraton campaigned for justice for more than two decades after his book, Hillsborough: The Truth, was printed in 1990. Credit: PA

A leading Hillsborough campaigner who wrote what is regarded as the definitive account of the disaster has turned down an OBE in the Queen's New Years Honours list.

Professor Phil Scraton, who led the Hillsborough Independent Panel's research team, rejected the honour in protest "at those who remained unresponsive" to efforts for truth and justice after the tragedy.

The academic, who led the Hillsborough Independent Panel's research team, was one of the campaigners given the freedom of the city of Liverpool in September for his work.

Professor Phil Scraton, far right, was among the Hillsborough campaigners awarded the Freedom of Liverpool. Credit: PA

An inquest jury concluded in April that the 96 who died in the crush at Hillsborough Stadium on April 15 1989 were unlawfully killed.

Prof Scraton issued a statement explaining his decision to turn down the OBE.

I researched Hillsborough from 1989, publishing reports, articles and the first edition of Hillsborough: The Truth in 1990.

Until 2009, and despite compelling evidence, successive governments declined to pursue a thorough independent review of the context, consequences and aftermath of the disaster.

This changed as a direct result of the families' and survivors' brave, persistent campaign.

It led to the Hillsborough Independent Panel, its ground-breaking findings, new inquests and their crucially significant verdicts.

I headed the panel's research team and was a consultant to the families' lawyers throughout the new inquests.

I could not receive an honour on the recommendation of those who remained unresponsive to the determined efforts of bereaved families and survivors to secure truth and justice.

– Professor Phil Scraton

Prof Scraton's statement, which was first reported by the BBC, he appreciated his decision "might come as a disappointment to some Hillsborough families, survivors and whoever nominated me".

But he added: "I could not accept an honour tied in name to the 'British Empire'. In my scholarship and teaching I remain a strong critic of the historical, cultural and political contexts of imperialism and their international legacy."