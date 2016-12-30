Israel issues 'severe' India travel warning over terrorist threat to tourist targets

Israel has warned tourists against travelling to India, citing an "immediate threat of attacks" against western targets.

The country's anti-terrorism directorate warned there was a particular risk in the south-west of India where many tourists are expected to gather to celebrate the New Year.

Tourists were urged to avoid large parties, markets, festivals and crowded shopping areas.

Israelis were advised to phone family and friends in India to warn them of the threat.

The statement said: "A particular emphasis should be put on events in the coming days in connection with beach and club parties celebrating the New Year where a concentration of tourists will be high."