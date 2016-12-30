Jeremy Corbyn's New Year message: Labour leader vows to take on establishment and pro-banker Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour will "take on the establishment" in 2017 and not "stand by" as Theresa May negotiates a Brexit deal that only protects "the bankers in the City".

The Labour leader said in his New Year's message he "understood" the Brexit vote showed "people didn't trust" politicians or the European Union and promised his party would not try to block the referendum result.

Addressing the prospect of a post-EU deal, he said: "A Brexit that protects the bankers in the City and continues to give corporate handouts to the biggest companies is not good enough."

Mr Corbyn said he blamed the political system for "letting down the people of this country" and said "decisions made in Westminster are making people's lives harder".