Learner drivers to get access to motorways under new plans

Leaner drivers will be allowed to drive on motorways for the first time under new government plans for road safety.

Approved instructors will be able to take "competent" trainees on motorways in duel-controlled cars under the proposals.

Planned changes also include motorcyclists having to take a theory test as part of the compulsory basic training (CBT) course, which allows the bikes, as well as mopeds, to be ridden unaccompanied.

CBT certificates will also be revoked if the motorist gets six penalty points if the proposal is approved.