Learner drivers to get access to motorways under new plans
Leaner drivers will be allowed to drive on motorways for the first time under new government plans for road safety.
Approved instructors will be able to take "competent" trainees on motorways in duel-controlled cars under the proposals.
Planned changes also include motorcyclists having to take a theory test as part of the compulsory basic training (CBT) course, which allows the bikes, as well as mopeds, to be ridden unaccompanied.
CBT certificates will also be revoked if the motorist gets six penalty points if the proposal is approved.
The Department for Transport denied reports claiming the government was also considering making learner drivers undergo 120 hours of training before taking their tests.
A spokesperson said there were "no current plans" for such a measure.
Transport Minister Andrew Jones said the announced changes "will equip learners with a wider range of experience and greater skill set which will improve safety levels on our roads".
RAC director Steve Gooding backed the move to allow advanced learners onto motorways.
A Department for Transport spokeswoman added: "We have commissioned a £2 million research programme that will look at ways we can reduce the number of accidents involving new and inexperienced drivers, and this will look at a range of measures."