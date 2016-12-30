Farah, Murray and Ennis-Hill recognised as Rio 2016 heroes dominate New Year Honours list

Andy Murray and Mo Farah will become sirs, while Jessica Ennis-Hill will be made a dame. Credit: PA

Great Britain's Olympic heroes dominate the New Year Honours list with Mo Farah and Andy Murray receiving knighthoods, and Jessica Ennis-Hill becoming a dame. Farah, who won gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Rio Olympics and the same at London 2012 receives his knighthood for services to athletics. Speaking about the honour, the 33-year-old said: "I'm so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight. "Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today - it's a dream come true. "I'm so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career."

Mo Farah completes the double-double in Rio. Credit: PA

Fellow Rio gold medalist and double Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, 29, will also become a sir for his services to tennis and charity. Captain of Great Britain's gold medal winning women's hockey team, Kate Richardson-Walsh is to be receive an OBE, while her wife, Helen Richardson-Walsh, and the rest of the team will receive MBEs for their services to the sport.

Five-times Olympic rower Katherine Grainger is to be made a dame for services to rowing and charity, while Jason and Laura Kenny will both receive CBEs. Ellie Robinson who won gold and bronze medals at the Rio Paralympics is to receive an MBE for her services to Paralympics, while double gold medalist Max Whitlock will receive an MBE for his services to gymnastics.

Whitlock, 23, said: "This is a real honour for me. "It is a great feeling now to see it on the name card - the three letters after my name - and it gives me a lot of motivation."

Away from the Olympics, Kinks frontman Ray Davies is to become a sir for his services to the arts and entertainment, while veteran comic Ken Dodd will receive a knighthood for his services to charity. He said it was "the best day ever". Dodd said: "I'm very proud. I know all my family will be very proud. To all the people who have supported me over the years, thank you, thank you."

Academy and Tony award-winning actor Mark Rylance will be knighted for services to theatre, and opera singer Bryn Terfel gets the same honour for services to music. Terfel, 51, said: "What an immense honour to receive such an accolade. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the support and encouragement I have received from the great British public and further afield. "I am truly humbled."

Mark Rylance at The BFG premiere. Credit: PA

Keeping Up Appearances actress Patricia Routledge is to be made a dame for services to the theatre and charity. Also among the 1,197 people honoured is American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who becomes a dame in the diplomatic and overseas list for services to fashion and journalism.

American Vogue editor Anna Wintour is to be made a dame. Credit: PA

Stage and television actor Tim Pigott-Smith, award-winning actress Helen McCrory, and James Bond star Naomie Harris are appointed OBEs for services to drama. Also selected for an OBE is double Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan, for services to drama production. The 66-year-old said: "I feel honoured and humbled to receive such an amazing 'award' for a job that I simply love doing - storytelling through clothes. "Hopefully some of these stories can help to connect, bring enjoyment, or make someone feel they are not alone - and do some good in this difficult world." She added that the honour marked the end of a her "most extraordinary" year, one that saw her win the best costume design Oscar for Mad Max: Fury Road. Victoria Beckham is to equal her husband's title and will be made an OBE for services to the fashion industry.

Both Victoria and David Beckham will be OBEs. Credit: PA

Sir Roger Bannister, 87, - the first man to break the four-minute mile - is to be made of Companion of Honour for services to sport. It is not only those in the limelight who are being honoured, with Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird QC being made a dame for services to women and equality.

Roger Bannister breaks the four-minute mile in a time of three minutes 59.4 seconds in 1954. Credit: PA

This year sees the greatest number of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background recipients of New Year Honours, making up 9.3%. Awards include a damehood for Professor Elizabeth Anionwu, Emeritus Professor of Nursing, for services to nursing and the Mary Seacole Statue Appeal, and a knighthood for Professor Shankar Balasubramanian, Herchel Smith Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, University of Cambridge. Women make up more than half of those being honoured, with 603 earning an award. Around 10% of the honours are for work in education, and feature a knighthood for Professor Barry Ife, principal of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and a knighthood for military historian Professor Antony Beevor.

Professor Anthony Beevor was made an MBE in 2010. Credit: PA