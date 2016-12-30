Rare £5 note worth up to £50,000 found in Christmas card

The lucky recipient of a Christmas card in the Scottish Borders could be £50,000 richer after the £5 note they received it turned out to be one of four engraved with a tiny portrait of Jane Austen.

The new owner - who wishes to remain anonymous - received the note from a relative who did not realise they were giving away a small fortune.

Prior to Thursday's discovery, another note was found in south Wales earlier in December when it was given to the recipient as change in a cafe, meaning that two remain in circulation.

With two still in unsuspecting people's pockets, Brits are being urged to check their new fivers after the engraved notes were circulated as part of a Willy Wonka-style 'Golden Ticket' giveaway.

While the outlines of the golden engravings are invisible to the naked eye - and can only be seen with a microscope - the two remaining notes have the serial numbers AM32 885552 and AM32 885554.