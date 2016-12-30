Some fog and rain to see in the new year

Tonight we see a risk of fog and frost across southern/central England and eastern Wales, although the fog is not expected to be as extensive as last night.The main risk will be south of the M4 corridor.

Most parts of the UK will be mild and cloudy with the exception of rain affecting NorthWest Scotland.

For New Year's Eve, the rain across NorthWest Scotland will move slowly southwards across Scotland and Northern Ireland into Northern England. Ahead of this rain band, England and Wales will be mostly dry but fairly cloudy for most of the day.

As we see in the new year, the rain band will be sat across Northern England and Wales. Southern England will be generally dry and cloudy. Cold northerly winds sweep in across Scotland with showers turning to snow over the Scottish hills.