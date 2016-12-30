- ITV Report
Theresa May criticises Obama administration's Israeli stance
Prime Minister Theresa May has distanced herself from US President Barack Obama's stance on Israel and condemned the attack by his secretary of state on the Israeli government.
Downing Street said it was "not appropriate" for John Kerry to brand Benjamin Netanyahu's administration as the "most right wing in history", which saw him accused of bias by the Israeli prime minister.
Kerry made the claim while accusing Netanyahu's government of undermining attempts at a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians by building settlements in the West Bank.
The US took the unusual step of abstaining in a United Nations Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlement building in the occupied territories.
Though the UK supported the Council's resolution, Downing Street said it was wrong for the outgoing administration to "negotiate peace" by concentrating on single issues.
Mrs May's statement came a day after US President-elect Donald Trump chided both the Obama administration and the UN for its stance toward Israel.
Mr Netanyahu thanked Mr Trump for his "clear-cut support" for the Middle Eastern nation.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meanwhile said he was ready to resume peace talks with Israel, if the country halted settlement construction.