Theresa May criticises Obama administration's Israeli stance

Theresa May said it was wrong for the outgoing Obama administration to focus so much attention on the issue of Israeli settlements. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May has distanced herself from US President Barack Obama's stance on Israel and condemned the attack by his secretary of state on the Israeli government.

Downing Street said it was "not appropriate" for John Kerry to brand Benjamin Netanyahu's administration as the "most right wing in history", which saw him accused of bias by the Israeli prime minister.

Kerry made the claim while accusing Netanyahu's government of undermining attempts at a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians by building settlements in the West Bank.

US Secretary of State John Kerry said Obama's administration was the 'greatest friend to Israel' despite its criticism of the Netanyahu government. Credit: PA

The US took the unusual step of abstaining in a United Nations Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlement building in the occupied territories.

Though the UK supported the Council's resolution, Downing Street said it was wrong for the outgoing administration to "negotiate peace" by concentrating on single issues.

The British Government continues to believe that the only way to a lasting peace in the Middle East is through a two-state solution. We continue to believe that the construction of settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is illegal, which is why we supported UN Security Council Resolution 2334 last week.

But we are also clear that the settlements are far from the only problem in this conflict. In particular, the people of Israel deserve to live free from the threat of terrorism, with which they have had to cope for too long.

We do not, therefore, believe that the way to negotiate peace is by focusing on only one issue, in this case the construction of settlements, when clearly the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is so deeply complex.

And we do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically-elected government of an ally. The Government believes that negotiations will only succeed when they are conducted between the two parties, supported by the international community.

– Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman

Mrs May's statement came a day after US President-elect Donald Trump chided both the Obama administration and the UN for its stance toward Israel.

Mr Netanyahu thanked Mr Trump for his "clear-cut support" for the Middle Eastern nation.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meanwhile said he was ready to resume peace talks with Israel, if the country halted settlement construction.
