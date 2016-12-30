Tiger numbers rise for the first time in a century but experts warn many species remain at risk

For the first time in a century, wild tiger numbers are increasing.

Wildlife experts say the slow rise in tiger populations is just one of several success stories in 2016.

Last week it was announced that giant pandas numbers had increased enough for them to be no longer considered an endangered species. Their status has been downgraded to "vulnerable".

But despite these success stories, the World Wildlife Fund said there is no room for complacency and warns there is still a great deal to do to avoid a catastrophic drop in numbers of animals in the wild.

Experts are calling for the cheetah to be put on the endangered species list after their numbers dropped significantly. Just 7,100 of the big cats survive in the wild, while the numbers of giraffes has dropped by 40 percent in 30 years.

Conservationists warn of a global mass extinction of wildlife not seen since the demise of the dinosaur if urgent action isn't taken.

Niki Rust from the WWF said: "Conservation does work. When we have the time and resources and money, we can see successes.

"We need to have governments at the very top to understand the treats of the biodiversity crisis.

"We really need to collaborate and work together to make sure we are doing the best we can."