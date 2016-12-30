- ITV Report
-
Zsa Zsa Gabor's life celebrated in an intimate memorial service
Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes were carried into her funeral in a Louis Vuitton bag as Hollywood gathered to say a final farewell to the actress.
Guests remembered Ms Gabor at a memorial service in Los Angeles that was dubbed a "celebration of life".
The socialite died on December 18 of a heart attack aged 99.
Ms Gabor's ninth husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, paid tribute to his wife.
"She left peacefully. It was beautiful the way she passed," he said.
"Keep her in your heart the way she was in Hollywood," he added.
Mr Von Anhalt, who married Gabor in 1986, said: "I was my wife's partner. I was her best friend."
The family have been hit by several tragedy in recent months. Ms Gabor's only daughter, Francesca Hilton, died last year aged 67 from a stroke.
Her adopted son, Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, passed away on Christmas Day following a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles on December 10.