Anger as foreign aid chief who 'wasted' taxpayers' money makes New Year Honours list

The foreign aid chief who has come under fire for wasting taxpayers' money is among those awarded New Year honours, prompting criticism that some on the list are being "rewarded for failure".

Mark Lowcock, the permanent secretary at the Department for International Development (Dfid), has been awarded a knighthood.

But the career civil servant, who started at Dfid in 1985, has been blamed for some controversial allocations of Britain's £12 billion foreign aid budget, among them the building of a £285 million airport on the remote island of St Helena.

The airport was branded a failure last week when it was revealed it is too windy for commercial planes to land there.

Tory MP Philip Davies told the Daily Mail that Sir Mark should be known as "Sir Waste-a-Lot" given the costly mistakes made by his department.

He added: "He certainly hasn't been knighted for services to the UK taxpayer.

"If squandering billions of pounds on greedy consultants and corrupt countries, and having the highest paid staff in the civil service gets you a knighthood these days, then God help us.

"It certainly detracts from the other very deserving people on the list."