Dry and settled in the south with rain in the north

Today

Rain will be heavy at times and wintry showers over hills moving south through Scotland and into northern England. Colder, clearer conditions will follow with some showers. The rest of the country should be largely dry and cloudy, with occasional sunny spells.

Tonight

Rain, sometimes falling as snow or sleet over the hills will continue to move south-eastwards into England and Wales, reaching the south-west peninsular and south-east Midlands by dawn.

Sunday

Staying fairly wet across the south of England, with rain slow to clear. Clearer and brighter further north, but with outbreaks of showers, these perhaps wintry at times.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

Monday mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, although wet in the far north. Cloudier on Tuesday and Wednesday with a little rain in places. Windy in the north.