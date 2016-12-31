Flights delays at London airports as fog blankets southern England

Air passengers travelling to and from London have suffered cancellations and delays after the south of England woke up to a heavy covering of fog.

Major airports including Gatwick and Heathrow warned passengers to check with flight operators before travelling.

A spokeswoman for Gatwick Airport said: "Air traffic control restrictions imposed due to heavy fog across the South East and Europe is causing delays to flights to and from Gatwick.

Some passengers hoping to catch easyJet flights were experiencing delays in excess of 30 minutes, she said.

Meanwhile, Public Health England (PHE) warned of an incoming cold snap with temperatures expected to plummet as low as minus 5C (23F) on New Year's Day.

There was some improvement as the day wore on, with a Met Office fog warning which had covered the south of the country was lifted at 10am.

On the roads drivers were being urged to take care after freezing fog on Friday reduced visibility

But Highways England said there had been no significant weather-related incidents overnight or on Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, a deadly 20-car pile-up on the A40 left one woman dead and more than a dozen injured.