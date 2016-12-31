'Frozen' orchestra director fired for telling children: 'Father Christmas does not exist'

Children watching a stage show of "Frozen" in Italy were left shocked after the orchestra director told the audience: "Father Christmas does not exist."

Giacomo Loprieno reportedly lashed out after the young audience failed to show sufficient appreciation for the performance at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

The director's outburst left parents and children stunned and cost him his job.

The theatre has since posted on Facebook with a picture of the production's new orchestral director stood next to Santa Claus.