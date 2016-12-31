Girl, 12, dies and second fighting for life after being hit by car

A young girl has died and another is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in Oldham.

The two girls were hit by a black VW Golf, the driver of which did not stop at the scene, at around 7.15pm on New Year's Eve.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to Ashton Road near Copster Hill Road and found a car had been involved in a collision with two girls.

"One of the girls, aged 12, sadly died at the scene," a police spokesman said.

"Her family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place.

"A second girl, aged 11, is currently in hospital in a critical condition."

Police are trying to find the driver of the car.

Sergeant Lee Westhead, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “These are tragic circumstances where a young girl has lost her life and I would urge anyone who knows anything to do with this collision to contact police immediately.

“Another girl is currently fighting for her life in hospital and specially trained officers are supporting the families involved.

“Officers are at the scene trying to establish exactly what happened while we also have a dedicated team trying to locate the driver of the car.

“If you have any information about this collision then please contact us. If you saw a black Golf in the area around the time of this incident then I would also urge you to call us.”

Anyone with any information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1691.