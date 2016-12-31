Honey G's debut single fails to reach top 100 in charts

Although the lyrics of The Honey G Show boast "now I've got the whole world saying my name", its impact fell short, not even making the top 100.

The former talent show hopeful released her first single last week after being signed to Simon Cowell's record label Syco.

X Factor rapper Honey G's debut single has failed to make an impact on the music charts.

The controversial 35-year-old made it through to the quarter-finals of the ITV talent show, and she recently said that she wants to release a full album in 2017.

She faced a lot of criticism during her time on the show, being accused of making a mockery of the competition and rap music.

Honey G, real name Anna Georgette Gilford, previously said of her critics: "I kind of trained myself to not take any notice of it any more and if I see someone saying something horrible I just won't click on it."

The eventual winner of the X Factor, Matt Terry, made more of a dent in the charts with When Christmas Comes Around, which debuted at number three.