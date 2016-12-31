- ITV Report
New Year drinkers warned of dangerous fake alcohol
New Year's Eve revellers have been warned to avoid cheap, fake alcohol that could contain potentially lethal ingredients.
Fake alcohol laced with chemicals found in cleaning products and paint solvent have been seized across the UK the Local Government Association (LGA) says.
Drinking the alcohol could lead to vomiting, permanent blindness, kidney or liver problems and in extreme cases even death.
Ways to spot the fake bottles include unfamiliar brand names, crooked labels, spelling mistakes and very low prices which are "too good to be true".
The alert comes after Halton Borough Council in Cheshire prosecuted a taxi driver who was found to have 26 litres of fake vodka unfit for human consumption and 108 bottles of illicit wine in his vehicle and in a storage unit.
800 bottles of suspected fake vodka was confiscated in Crewe and Staffordshire County Council's team seized bottles of fake Glen's Vodka from an off-licence in Burton.
Officers in Lincolnshire seized 3,570 litres of mostly counterfeit beers, wines and spirits from 20 premises as part of an operation with police and HM Revenue and Customs and the council.
Simon Blackburn, chairman of the LGA's Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: "New Year's Eve is the biggest drinking night of the year but people need to avoid suspiciously cheap, fake alcohol at all costs because it could seriously harm your health, and even kill you".
Anyone who thinks they have consumed fake alcohol should seek medical advice.