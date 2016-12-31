New Year drinkers warned of dangerous fake alcohol

New Year's Eve revellers have been warned to avoid cheap, fake alcohol that could contain potentially lethal ingredients.

Fake alcohol laced with chemicals found in cleaning products and paint solvent have been seized across the UK the Local Government Association (LGA) says.

Drinking the alcohol could lead to vomiting, permanent blindness, kidney or liver problems and in extreme cases even death.

Ways to spot the fake bottles include unfamiliar brand names, crooked labels, spelling mistakes and very low prices which are "too good to be true".

The alert comes after Halton Borough Council in Cheshire prosecuted a taxi driver who was found to have 26 litres of fake vodka unfit for human consumption and 108 bottles of illicit wine in his vehicle and in a storage unit.