New Year's Eve security tightened following attacks

Security in major western cities has been tightened for New Year's Eve celebrations following this year's terrorist atrocities in Europe.

In London plans include thousands of police officers providing a protective ring around the city's firework display.

It is hoped that passengers travelling on London's Tube will feel reassured as armed police will be present on the trains throughout the evening.

Fears of a mass-casualty terror attack targeting one of the country's New Year's events have heightened after lorries were used in devastating attacks on crowded areas in Nice and Berlin.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said it would also be extending the working hours of its officers on the night for a second year running.

Superintendent Andy Morgan said police forces will be working together to provide "a security blanket across London".

"We developed and improved our security plan for last year's New Year's Eve event following the atrocities in Paris in the previous November and we, of course, have looked at good security, a thorough security boost following a different type of threat in Nice back in July", said Superintendent Morgan.