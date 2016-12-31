- ITV Report
New Year's Eve security tightened following attacks
Security in major western cities has been tightened for New Year's Eve celebrations following this year's terrorist atrocities in Europe.
In London plans include thousands of police officers providing a protective ring around the city's firework display.
It is hoped that passengers travelling on London's Tube will feel reassured as armed police will be present on the trains throughout the evening.
Fears of a mass-casualty terror attack targeting one of the country's New Year's events have heightened after lorries were used in devastating attacks on crowded areas in Nice and Berlin.
The British Transport Police (BTP) said it would also be extending the working hours of its officers on the night for a second year running.
Superintendent Andy Morgan said police forces will be working together to provide "a security blanket across London".
"We developed and improved our security plan for last year's New Year's Eve event following the atrocities in Paris in the previous November and we, of course, have looked at good security, a thorough security boost following a different type of threat in Nice back in July", said Superintendent Morgan.
In France over 96,000 officers will be on duty as the New Year celebrations get underway, including 7,000 military personnel, said Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux.
Around 600,000 people are expected to gather in Avenue des Champs-Elysees for the New Year celebration on Saturday.
According to the municipality of Paris, 2,000 security personnel and a medical team of 400 medics will stand by on the streets.
The Paris Police said there will be 10,000 people within the police force deployed in the Paris IIe-de-France Region.
In Germany authorities have tightened security in Berlin and the New Year's Eve celebration will be held as scheduled after the recent lorry attack which killed nine people and injured 50.
A Berlin police spokesman said security measures in place included cement barricades, armed vehicles and police officers will be armed with submachine guns.
The police authorities also set up a fence 13 kilometers long around the area where celebrations will be taking place, assigning 1,800 police officers and 600 security staff members for safety inspections.
The German Red Cross will send out 140 medics, and four fire trucks will be on standby.
When the clock eventually chimes midnight in London, a total of 12,000 fireworks will paint the night sky during the Mayor's showcase display on the banks of the Thames, watched by around 110,000 people.
Some of the celebrities who passed away in 2016 will be honoured during the 12-minute spectacle, as David Bowie, Prince and the Two Ronnies, which included the late Ronnie Corbett, are to feature in the soundtrack.
In Edinburgh, 80,000 people will travel to the city centre for the the world-renowned Hogmanay street party to enjoy music from The Charlatans, while Paolo Nutini fronts a concert in the gardens.