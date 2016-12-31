Paramedics struggling with high number of emergency calls on New Year's Eve

Paramedics are struggling to cope with demand in the South East following a high level of 999 calls on New Year's Eve.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (Secamb) said callers in Kent in particular were being hit with delays reaching patients due to high demand.

Managers said they were prioritising life-threatening 999 calls and urged people to think carefully whether they really needed an ambulance.

Richard Webber, Secamb's on-call gold incident commander, said: "We are already receiving a high volume of emergency 999 calls, especially across Kent and are struggling to reach many of these in a timely manner.

"Our staff are already working extremely hard but this does mean that for certain emergencies, some patients can expect to wait longer for an ambulance as we focus our efforts on responding to calls which are deemed life-threatening."

Mr Webber urged people to only dial 999 in a "serious emergency" and asked them to consider other options, including the NHS 111 service.