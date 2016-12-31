Queen to make late decision on attending New Year church service

The Queen will decide tomorrow whether she is well enough to attend a New Year's Day church service.

Her Majesty is due to attend the service at Sandringham, but doubt has been cast over this after she was struck down by a heavy cold before Christmas.

She and the Duke of Edinburgh were forced to delay their journey from Buckingham Palace to their Norfolk estate in the days before Christmas after she fell ill.

The Queen also had to miss the Christmas Day ceremony at St Mary Magdalene Church, which other members of the royal family attended.

It is unclear whether the Queen will be well enough to attend the New Year's Day service, though she is thought to be up and about, and it is expected a decision will be made in the morning before the ceremony.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "She is still recovering from a heavy cold."

The Duke also suffered from a cold before Christmas but rallied to attend the Christmas Day service, accompanied by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry, the Earl of Wessex and Prince Andrew.