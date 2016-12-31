Southern rail strike leaves passengers facing New Year travel disruption

Rail passengers face further disruption into the New Year as Southern rail conductors plan a three-day strike beginning at midnight.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel over the New Year period.

Starting New Year's Eve, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out for three days as the dispute over the role of conductors on trains continues.

Meanwhile Aslef is continuing with a ban on overtime in protest at driver-only trains.

Alex Foulds, Southern's deputy chief operating officer, said: "While we will do everything we can to get passengers where they want to go, we have to warn people that journeys may be disrupted and take longer than normal.

"Our best advice is to check on the day you travel, particularly if you are heading out to New Year celebrations, as services on some routes finish early in the evening."