- ITV Report
-
Southern rail strike leaves passengers facing New Year travel disruption
Rail passengers face further disruption into the New Year as Southern rail conductors plan a three-day strike beginning at midnight.
Passengers are being advised to check before they travel over the New Year period.
Starting New Year's Eve, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out for three days as the dispute over the role of conductors on trains continues.
Meanwhile Aslef is continuing with a ban on overtime in protest at driver-only trains.
Alex Foulds, Southern's deputy chief operating officer, said: "While we will do everything we can to get passengers where they want to go, we have to warn people that journeys may be disrupted and take longer than normal.
"Our best advice is to check on the day you travel, particularly if you are heading out to New Year celebrations, as services on some routes finish early in the evening."
RMT leader Mick Cash said: "The solution to this continuing chaos is in the hands of Govia Thameslink Railway - which runs Southern - and the government.
"If the owners, the Go Ahead Group, spent a fraction of the millions they are stockpiling in profits and dividends on staffing and safety this dispute could be resolved overnight. RMT remains available for talks."
The long-running dispute has angered commuters and prompted calls for the government to intervene, but the Department for Transport says the dispute is between Southern and the unions and "not something the government is involved in".