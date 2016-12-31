The Beatles' first manager Allan Williams dies at 86

The Beatles' first manager Allan Williams, has died at the age of 86.

Allan is credited with discovering the iconic band who he worked with from 1960 to 1961.

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and drummer Pete Best (later replaced by Ringo Starr) signed with Brian Epstein as their manager after Williams.

Allan was the original owner of the well-known Jacaranda Club in Liverpool.

The club announced the death of the stalwart of the city's music scene on Friday, writing on Facebook: "Today is one of the saddest days in our history.

"All of our thoughts and wishes go to his family and his wife Beryl.

"His legacy has allowed us to remain at the heart of the Liverpool music scene for almost 60 years and his memory will live on through every band that plays our famous stage. Allan, you will be missed."