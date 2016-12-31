Theresa May calls for country to unite in New Year message

In a video uploaded to her Twitter account, Mrs May said Britain needs to come together after a bruising year that laid bare the social and economic divisions of the country.

Theresa May said she would spend the next 12 months negotiating the best deal for Britain to leave the European Union - whether they voted for Leave or Remain.

The Prime Minister has quoted murdered MP Jo Cox in her new year's message and has called on the country to unite after the divisive Brexit referendum.

She said: "As the fantastic MP Jo Cox, who was so tragically taken from us last year, put it: 'We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us'.

"We all want to see a Britain that is stronger than it is today. We all want a country that is fairer so that everyone has the chance to succeed. We all want a nation that is safe and secure for our children and grandchildren.

"We are no longer the 52% who voted Leave and the 48% who voted Remain, but one great union of people and nations with a proud history and a bright future.

"This is the year we need to pull down these barriers that hold people back, securing a better deal at home for ordinary, working people."