UN adopts resolution to support Syria peace negotiations

The United Nations has adopted a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and start peace negotiations.

Russia and Turkey announced the ceasefire this week, the third truce this year seeking to end the nearly six years of war in Syria.

Peace talks between President Bashar al-Assad's government and rebel forces in Syria are set to take place next year in Kazakhstan.

President Assad is "committed" to observing the ceasefire deal, according to the Kremlin.

Syrian rebel groups have said they would consider the deal "null and void" if government forces and their allies violated it.

Airstrikes and clashes have occurred in some areas since the ceasefire officially began on Friday.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said rebels violated the deal only hours after it took effect.