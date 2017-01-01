A cold and sunny Bank Holiday Monday

Rain will slowly clear the south of England tonight pushing away into the English Channel overnight, leaving the rest of the UK predominantly clear and dry with the exception of some wintry showers in the far north. It will be a cold night with a widespread frost and the risk of ice.

We wake tomorrow on a cold crisp note. The Channel Islands will start the day murky and damp, however for most it will be a fine day with some beautiful sunshine to enjoy. It will be bitterly cold with a biting raw northerly wind.