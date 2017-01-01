- ITV Report
Annual hike in rail fares is 'another kick in teeth' for passengers
The annual hike in rail fares is "another kick in the teeth" for passengers, public transport campaigners say.
An average increase across Britain of 2.3% came into force on Monday morning, although the figure varies between operators, with fares on Virgin Trains East Coast services up by 4.9%.
The overall rise is the highest since January 2014, when fares increased by 2.8%.
Lianna Etkind, of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Today's fare rises are another kick in the teeth for long-suffering rail passengers.
"Many experienced a less frequent and more overcrowded service last year, and now they are required to pay more for the same this year. The whole fares system is completely unfair and its high time the Government overhauled it."
Bruce Williamson, of independent campaign group Railfuture, said: "With the chaos on Southern, lacklustre performance in Scotland and stalled electrification on the Great Western main line, passengers are going to wonder what they are getting for their increased ticket price.
"Our walk-on rail fares are already the most eye-watering in Europe, and with fuel duty frozen for motorists for the fifth year on the trot, it can't be denied that people are being priced off the railways."
The Government uses the previous July's Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation to determine increases in regulated fares, which was 1.9%.
These are around 40% of all tickets and include season tickets on most commuter routes and some off-peak return tickets on long distance journeys.
Train operating companies set the prices of other tickets but are bound by competition rules.
RDG chief executive Paul Plummer said: "Nobody wants to pay more to travel to work and at the moment in some places people aren't getting the service they are paying for.
"However, increases to season tickets are set by government. Money from fares is helping to sustain investment in the longer, newer trains and more punctual journeys that passengers want."
Virgin Trains East Coast said an overhaul of its pricing strategy means there will be 10,000 more discounted advanced fares available every week.