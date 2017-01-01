- ITV Report
Belfast chip shop becomes online hit after posting unusual order
A fast food restaurant in Belfast has become a social media hit after a posting a photograph of unusual request on its Facebook page.
Feeley's Fish and Chip shop received a delivery order on December 30, but only because the customer was "dying" from a cold.
The note read: "Will you please... get me cold and flu tablets and I'll give you the money.
"Only ordering food so I can get the tablets. I'm dying sick".
The chip shop posted the request online and said: "Good to see my customers making use of the 'add comments' section!!"
They later posted a photograph of the medicine - which they delivered to the customer - before adding: "Get well soon".
The post has been liked over 9,000 times.