Canadian budget airline pilot arrested after 'passing out drunk in cockpit'

A pilot with Canadian low-budget airline Sunwing was arrested after he was allegedly found passed-out from alcohol prior to take-off.

The male pilot was said to have boarded the Boeing 737 flight - scheduled to have flown between Calgary and Cancun in Mexico - on Saturday, with 99 passengers and six crew on board.

But prior to departure, both gate staff and crew members indicated the pilot was acting strangely.

Police allege the co-pilot found the pilot passed out in the cockpit.