- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump: 'No computer is safe' from hacking
Donald Trump has warned that "no computer is safe" from hacking - barely three weeks before being installed in the White House.
The incoming President warned of the difficulties of keeping information private when using technology during a New Year's Eve party.
His comments also come just days after the US expelled 35 Russian diplomats over alleged hacking of the American presidential election.
Trump, who rarely uses computers or emails despite his propensity to tweet, claimed that pen and pen was the best way of keeping information safe.
"You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way," Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
"Because I'll tell you what: No computer is safe. I don't care what they say."
Unlike the Obama administration, Republican Trump has cast doubt on allegations that Russia attempted hacking the US election.
Trump, who has said that he plans to meet with intelligence officials next to week to learn more about the allegations, said he wants US officials "to be sure because it's a pretty serious charge."
He told guests at the party, which included movie star Sylvester Stallone, that he "knows a lot about hacking."
"I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove, so it could be somebody else," Trump told the party.
He added, cryptically, that he also knows "things that other people don't know. And so they cannot be sure of the situation."