Donald Trump: 'No computer is safe' from hacking

Donald Trump has warned that "no computer is safe" from hacking - barely three weeks before being installed in the White House.

The incoming President warned of the difficulties of keeping information private when using technology during a New Year's Eve party.

His comments also come just days after the US expelled 35 Russian diplomats over alleged hacking of the American presidential election.

Trump, who rarely uses computers or emails despite his propensity to tweet, claimed that pen and pen was the best way of keeping information safe.

"You know, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way," Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.