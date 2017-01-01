Fireworks launch Hull's year as UK City of Culture

Thousands of people gathered to watch fireworks as Hull officially began its year-long tenure as the UK’s City of Culture.

More than 25,000 people, who had managed to secure one of the free tickets given out for the event, lined the city's marina and the bank of the River Humber to watch the 10-minute display.

The In With A Bang programme, which organisers claimed would be bigger than London's New Year Eve firework display, began a few minutes later than its scheduled 20.17 start.