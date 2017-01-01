- ITV Report
Fireworks launch Hull's year as UK City of Culture
Thousands of people gathered to watch fireworks as Hull officially began its year-long tenure as the UK’s City of Culture.
More than 25,000 people, who had managed to secure one of the free tickets given out for the event, lined the city's marina and the bank of the River Humber to watch the 10-minute display.
The In With A Bang programme, which organisers claimed would be bigger than London's New Year Eve firework display, began a few minutes later than its scheduled 20.17 start.
The festivities had begun earlier on Sunday with Made In Hull, a week-long free installation by artists telling the story of the city and its people over the past 70 years.
Sean McAllister, creative director of Made In Hull, said the city will finally get a chance to share its cultural secrets with the world.
"If you're from Hull, we always knew we had culture, it's just the world didn't know," Mr McAllister said.
Hull is the second city to be given UK City of Culture status, following Londonderry in 2013.
The city was selected in 2013 from a shortlist which included Dundee, Leicester and Swansea Bay.