Five men arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run on New Year's Eve

Helina Kotlarova (l) was killed and Zaneta Krokova (r) injured. Credit: PA

Five men have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.

Twelve-year-old Helina Kotlarova was killed, and her 11-year-old cousin Zaneta Krokova was left critically injured after they were hit by a black VW Golf in Oldham, Greater Manchester at around 7.15pm on New Year's Eve.

They had just come out of a shop near their homes and were holding hands crossing the road when they were struck.

Police said five men aged 23, 59, 48, 38 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a dark coloured Peugeot 807 in the area at the time - as well as the driver of a white van who was driving on the road "around the time of the collision" - to come forward.

These are tragic circumstances where a young girl has lost her life.

Another girl is currently fighting for her life in hospital and specially trained officers are supporting the families involved.

Officers are trying to establish exactly what happened and we have a dedicated team working to locate the person responsible.

We are currently carrying out extensive door to door enquiries and have five people in custody but our investigation continues.

– Sergeant Lee Westhead, Greater Manchester Police

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 1691 of 31/12/16, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.