Five men arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run on New Year's Eve

Five men have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.

Twelve-year-old Helina Kotlarova was killed, and her 11-year-old cousin Zaneta Krokova was left critically injured after they were hit by a black VW Golf in Oldham, Greater Manchester at around 7.15pm on New Year's Eve.

They had just come out of a shop near their homes and were holding hands crossing the road when they were struck.

Police said five men aged 23, 59, 48, 38 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a dark coloured Peugeot 807 in the area at the time - as well as the driver of a white van who was driving on the road "around the time of the collision" - to come forward.