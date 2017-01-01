George Michael's boyfriend says Twitter account was hacked

George Michael's boyfriend has denied sending tweets which speculate about the cause of his death, saying his Twitter account was hacked.

A series of messages recently posted on Fadi Fawaz's account, which has now been closed, referred to the 53-year-old popstar's history of self-harm.

But Mr Fawaz told The Mirror that he did not send the tweets, which were then deleted, and said it was frightening to see them on his account.

He told the paper: "My Twitter account has been hacked and closed.

"It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news.

"I am not going to worry about these things."

He also said that he did not see Michael on Christmas Eve, falling asleep in his car that night instead.

The musician was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day, and a post-mortem examination proved "inconclusive".