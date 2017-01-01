Hippy New Year! Hollywood sign altered overnight in apparent homage to new marijuana law

The famous 'Hollywood' sign in Los Angeles has been altered overnight in an apparent homage to a new California law that makes recreational marijuana legal.

Eagle-eyed spotters noticed the iconic sign - a major tourist attraction in the Hollywood Hills - had been changed to read 'Hollyweed'.

Last year California voted enforce law 420, which legalises the use of recreational marijuana for adults.

The law came in to force on January 1, 2017.

Stephen Fry was among many to post images of the altered sign to Twitter, wishing everyone an ironic "Hippy New Year".