- ITV Report
Hippy New Year! Hollywood sign altered overnight in apparent homage to new marijuana law
The famous 'Hollywood' sign in Los Angeles has been altered overnight in an apparent homage to a new California law that makes recreational marijuana legal.
Eagle-eyed spotters noticed the iconic sign - a major tourist attraction in the Hollywood Hills - had been changed to read 'Hollyweed'.
Last year California voted enforce law 420, which legalises the use of recreational marijuana for adults.
The law came in to force on January 1, 2017.
Stephen Fry was among many to post images of the altered sign to Twitter, wishing everyone an ironic "Hippy New Year".
It is not clear which group or person is responsible for the action, but police said the area is covered with surveillance cameras.
They added the incident is being investigated as an act of trespassing.
It is believed whoever it responsible used a tarp to change the shape of two O's to E's - but it was no small feat as the sign stands four stories high and each letter runs 30 feet at its base.
The sign was put up in 1923 by a real estate broker who wanted to promote his real estates in 'Hollywoodland'.
However it was vandalised in 1976, with students altering the sign to celebrate a new law that decriminalised possession for a small amount of marijuana - to make it read 'Hollyweed'.
Hollywood is the name of a quarter of Los Angeles where the first film studios were established in 1908, and is still used to describe the mecca of the American film industry.