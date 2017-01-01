Istanbul nightclub attack: What we know so far

Victim is carried into ambulance Credit: AP

At least 39 people were killed when a gunman stormed a nightclub where hundreds of revellers were celebrating the New Year. The hunt continues for the attacker who opened fire with a long-barrelled weapon on the Reina club in Istanbul, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. He killed a policeman and a civilian before bursting into the club around 1.45am local time in the upmarket Ortakoy district, which remains on lockdown. Witnesses said the assailant was dressed as Father Christmas.

Ambulances line up near the scene of the attack Credit: AP

Istanbul's governor Vasip Sahin said: "He rained bullets in a very cruel and merciless way on innocent people who were there to celebrate New Year's and have fun." Some people reportedly jumped into the Bosphorus river to escape the attack. Of the 21 killed, 15 or 16 of them have been identified as foreign nationals, Mr Soylu said. There are 69 people being treated in hospital, he added. Footage seen by ITV News shows victims speaking in fluent English boarding an ambulance. The Foreign Office is attempting to find out whether any British nationals were injured in the attack at the club. A woman who witnessed the mass shooting inside the nightclub said she saw several bodies.

The scene outside the nightclub Credit: AP

Speaking outside Istanbul's Sisli Hospital, Sinem Uyanik said: "Before I could understand what was happening, my husband fell on top me. "I had to lift several bodies from on top of me before I could get out." Her husband's condition was not said to be serious. Mr Soylu said: "Our security forces have started the necessary operations. God willing he will be caught in a short period of time." Meanwhile, the White House condemned what it called a "horrific terrorist attack" and offered US help to Turkey. President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation developed, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said. White House official Ned Price said the attack on "innocent revellers" celebrating New Year's shows the attackers' savagery. Police with riot gear and machine guns backed up by armored vehicles blocked the area close to the nightclub, one of the most popular night spots in Istanbul. Several ambulances with flashing blue lights arrived on the scene, some taking wounded to hospitals.

Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene Credit: AP

