London Ambulance Service works with pen and paper after computer crash on New Year's Eve

London Ambulance Service were forced to scribble emergency calls on paper after technical issues on New Year's Eve.

On one of the busiest evenings of the year, staff at LAS were required to use pens to record details of emergency calls for nearly five hours.

It is understood that LAS's computer system crashed, causing staff to work manually between 12.30am and 5.15am.

A spokeswoman said that all staff are trained to deal with such situations and that they were able to prioritise responses to those in greatest need.

Deputy director of operations Peter McKenna said: "Due to technical difficulties, our control room was logging emergency calls by pen and paper from 12.30am to 5.15am.

"Our control room staff are trained to operate in this way and continue to prioritise our response to patients with life-threatening conditions, using the same triage system as usual.

"We also have additional clinicians on duty to offer control room staff clinical advice if it is needed."