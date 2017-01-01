Man kills ex-wife, son and 10 party goers as they celebrate New Year

A man killed at least 13 people, including his ex-wife, his young son and himself, after opening fire on guests at a New Year party.

The unnamed man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in 2017 with family members.

He shot and killed her, their eight-year-old son and at least 10 other people before taking his own life, military police said.

Three others were wounded in the attack in Campinas, about 60 miles from Sao Paulo, according to Corporal Marta Aurelia.

Neighbours said they heard shots just before midnight, but thought they were fireworks.

Christiano Machado said: "When we opened the gate to go into the street to see the fireworks, the celebrations, a wounded person came into our yard. He entered, asking for help," he told Brazilian news service, G1.

According to figures from 2015, 15 women are killed every day in Brazil despite the government introducing stiffer penalties in homicides of woman and girls where gender was a factor.