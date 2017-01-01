Queen feeling 'better' after suffering heavy cold

The Queen is feeling "better" despite being too ill to attend a New Year's Day service, her daughter Princess Anne reportedly told well-wishers.

The Queen abandoned plans to join her family for the service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on Sunday as she continues to recover from a lingering cold.

Asked how her mother was, Princess Anne told onlookers "better", according to the Mirror.

Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and he added the Queen was feeling "not too bad."