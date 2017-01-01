- ITV Report
Queen feeling 'better' after suffering heavy cold
The Queen is feeling "better" despite being too ill to attend a New Year's Day service, her daughter Princess Anne reportedly told well-wishers.
The Queen abandoned plans to join her family for the service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham on Sunday as she continues to recover from a lingering cold.
Asked how her mother was, Princess Anne told onlookers "better", according to the Mirror.
Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and he added the Queen was feeling "not too bad."
The Duke of Edinburgh - who has recovered from his own cold - was well enough to attend the hour-long ceremony, which was led by the Bishop of Norwich.
William and Kate were not present after they, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, spent Christmas with Kate's family at Bucklebury in Berkshire.
The Queen came down with a cold a few days before Christmas, forcing her to delay her trip to the Norfolk estate and to miss a Christmas Day ceremony, though she is understood now to be up and about.