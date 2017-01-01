Revellers rescued from roof in huge pub fire on New Year's night

New Year's Day revellers were evacuated from a pub before it was largely "gutted" by a fire.

Partygoers were forced to flee The Aeronaut pub in Acton, west London, after the blaze broke out at around 12.30am on Sunday.

Acton police station, next door to the pub in High Street, was also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Scotland Yard said three officers from the station were being treated for smoke inhalation after they rushed to help.

Musician Matt Blair said he was rescued from the roof of the building after his performance with double-act Rayguns Look Real Enough.

He tweeted: "We're fine but 2017 has already got off to a bad start. One of our favourite venues that we just played burned down. Everyone is fine.