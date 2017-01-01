Two men and a woman found dead at Dover cliffs

The bodies of two men and a woman have been found near cliffs in Kent.

The discovery was made after Kent Police were alerted to concern for the welfare of a man at Langdon Cliffs in Dover.

Coastguards later found a body of a man at the base of the cliffs.

During the search, the coastguard also discovered the bodies of a second man and a woman about half a mile away.

Police do not believe their deaths are connected to the first man.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokeswoman said: "At 2.30pm today, Kent Police requested assistance from the UK Coastguard at an incident in the Dover docks area."

The body of the first man was winched up by a rescue helicopter while the others were brought in by coastguards on the shore.

A police spokesperson said enquires were still ongoing.