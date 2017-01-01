Ice warning issued across UK as cold snap looms

A weather warning has been issued for parts of the UK as a cold snap kicks off the new year.

Icy patches are likely to form on roads and pavements across the country as temperatures dip below freezing on Sunday evening and overnight into Monday.

The Met Office has issued a "yellow" weather warning for ice across Scotland, Northern Ireland, the North of England and the East Midlands.

Showers of rain, sleet and snow are expected, and higher ground areas in the affected areas could accumulate between 2 to 5cm of snow.

The warning extends until 11am on Monday, with people being warned they could experience "difficult driving conditions and slippery pavements".