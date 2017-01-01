Wet in the south but clear, sunny and cold further north

Rain will continue to move slowly southwards through England and Wales today, at times heavy, and falling as sleet and snow over higher ground across Dartmoor and the Brecon Beacons. Further north in contrast, skies are clearer with sunshine although with a few showers in places.

Tonight, the rain will slowly clear the south of England pushing away into the English Channel overnight, leaving the rest of the UK predominantly clear and dry with the exception of some wintry showers in the far north. It will be a cold night with a widespread frost and the risk of ice.