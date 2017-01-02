Allardyce: Crystal Palace must win Swansea showdown at Selhurst

Sam Allardyce has identified Tuesday's home showdown with Swansea as being crucial to Crystal Palace's hopes of surviving in the Premier League.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal left Allardyce's new club in 17th place and with a total of only 16 points from 19 games.

Swansea are widely expected to appoint a new manager of their own by Tuesday evening, but Allardyce is wary of the need to win if Palace are to climb clear of the bottom three.

He has already complained that Swansea have had an additional day's preparation for this fixture, and to that end made second-half changes at Arsenal to protect three of his players.