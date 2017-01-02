'At least 60' inmates killed during latest Brazilian prison riot

At least 60 inmates in a Brazilian jail have reportedly been killed - a number brutally - during a prison riot.

The disturbance broke out in the northern state of Amazonas on Sunday afternoon, lasting until the following morning.

Some of the deaths were reportedly very grisly - with inmates beheaded and dismembered.

Several prison guards were held hostage during the riot, in which a number of detainees also escaped from the jail.

It is believed at least 60 serving prisoners died, making it one of the country's largest prison massacres.

"This is the biggest prison massacre in our state's history," state public security secretary Sergio Fontes said during a press conference.