British pair 'commit suicide' in Cambodia on New Year's Eve

Two British people have died at a seaside resort in Cambodia, according to the Foreign Office.

The man in his thirties and woman in her twenties are believed to have committed suicide on New Year's Eve, local media claimed.

Both were found in Sihanoukville in south-west Cambodia, where they had reportedly moved.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with local authorities following the deaths of two British nationals in Cambodia and are supporting their families at this extremely difficult time."