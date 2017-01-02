British soldier dies in 'non-combat incident' in Iraq

A British soldier who was part of an international coalition fighting the so-called Islamic State, has died in an "non-combat related incident" in Iraq.

The Ministry of Defence said the soldier, who has not been identified, was from the 2nd Battalion the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment.

In a statement, the MOD said the soldier died in Taji, an Iraqi town north of the capital Baghdad.

They said the incident "is currently under investigation", but his death was "not a result of enemy activity."