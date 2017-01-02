Advertisement

British soldier dies in 'non-combat incident' in Iraq

An archive photograph of a British soldier in Iraq. Credit: PA

A British soldier who was part of an international coalition fighting the so-called Islamic State, has died in an "non-combat related incident" in Iraq.

The Ministry of Defence said the soldier, who has not been identified, was from the 2nd Battalion the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment.

In a statement, the MOD said the soldier died in Taji, an Iraqi town north of the capital Baghdad.

They said the incident "is currently under investigation", but his death was "not a result of enemy activity."

It is with regret that the Ministry of Defence must announce the death of a soldier from the 2nd Battalion the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment.

The death occurred in Taji, Iraq following an incident that is currently under investigation, but we can confirm that it was not as a result of enemy activity.

– Ministry of Defence

Officials have informed the soldier's family, who requested a period of grace be given before the name is released.