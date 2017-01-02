Brother and sister among three bodies found at bottom of Dover cliffs

Two of the three people found at the bottom of cliffs in Dover on New Year's Day are thought to be a brother and sister.

The pair have not been formally identified, but are in their 60s and from Cheshire.

Their bodies were spotted by rescue teams as they searched for another man, believed to be in his 40s and from Greater Manchester.

None of the deaths are being treated as suspicious, and the deaths of the brother and sister are not being linked to that of the third man.

The bodies of the brother and sister were found less than a mile from the man.

A Dover RNLI spokesman said the conditions were "quite rough" and he described the discovery of three bodies so soon into the new year as "tragic".

Kent Police are appealing to anyone who saw a man and woman in their 60s in dark-coloured wet weather clothing at the top of Langdon Cliffs between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference number 01-0980.