Couple found after spending 'Arctic' night missing in Cairngorms

A couple and their dog missing overnight in "Arctic" conditions in the Cairngorms have been found.

The man and woman, aged 60 and 57, set off at around 10am on New Year's Day but failed to return in the evening.

Overnight searches continued on Monday and the pair were found safe and well at around midday, having spent the night in a bivvy bag after bad weather closed in.

Cairngorm team leader Willie Anderson believes the bivvy bag "saved their lives".

He said: "They misjudged how long their walk would take them yesterday and then the cloud closed in and it started snowing.

"They were a bit disorientated but at least they had a bivvy bag to shelter them. That probably saved their lives."

The freezing conditions overnight and deep snow in the area have been described by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team as "Arctic".