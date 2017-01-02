Daughter arrested in South Korean political scandal

Police in Denmark have arrested the daughter of a woman at the centre of a South Korean political scandal that has engulfed the president.

Authorities in South Korea had been wanting to arrest Chung Yoo-ra for her ties to the scandal which her mother, Choi Soon-sil, is involved in.

Lee Chul-sung, commissioner general of the Korea National Police Agency, said: "We will request an emergency extradition of Chung, working with the special prosecutor's office."

Chung, 20, was arrested in Aalborg, Denmark, for staying illegally, Lee said.

The special prosecutor's office also said it has additional charges against Chung, including criminal interference in relation to her academic record.

South Korean President Park Guen-hye was impeached by parliament last year, and the scandal has drawn hundreds of thousands of people out onto the streets of Seoul for weekly protests.

Park, 64, has been accused of colluding with her friend Choi to force big businesses to give money to non-profit foundations backing presidential initiatives.

She has denied wrongdoing but apologised for carelessness in her association to Choi, who is currently facing her own trial.

Park could become South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be ejected from office - the impeachment must however be confirmed or overturned by the Constitutional Court.