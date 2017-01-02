Finland becomes first country to pay the unemployed a fixed income

Finland has become the first country to start paying its unemployed a fixed monthly income.

Citizens without work in the Scandinavian country will now be entitled to £478 a month from the Finnish government agency KELA.

The move is part of a social experiment to try to reduce poverty, boost employment and cut government red-tape.

Those chosen to participate will receive the fixed income monthly, with no obligation to report how they spend the money.

KELA spokesman Olli Kangas said the scheme's idea was to abolish the "disincentive problem" among the unemployed.